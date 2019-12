Yumi Kim

Catwalk Velvet Dress

$238.00 $78.50

Buy Now Review It

At Yumi Kim

FINAL SALE Luxury velvet and off the shoulder, our Catwalk Black Velvet Dress is a modern take on the classic cocktail dress. The long velvet dress includes a fitted off the shoulder bodice, pencil skirt, and hidden back zipper. *Model is wearing size small *Dry Clean Only FABRIC: 65% Polyester 35% Nylon 5% Spandex LENGTH: Center back to hem 39 1/2" #DR-18075