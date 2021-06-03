United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Brooklyn Candle Studio
Catskills Escapist Candle
$38.00
At Brooklyn Candle Studio
Imagine a tranquil hike in the woods of the Catskill Mountains after an autumn rainstorm, as your feet crunch atop fallen pine needles and the fresh air is flecked with the scent of cedar, cypress, and juniper. Made in Brooklyn, New York with 100% soy wax for an eco-friendly clean burn. We use lead-free cotton wicks and premium fragrance oils infused with essential oils. Our candles are vegan, cruelty-free, phthalate-free, and petroleum-free.
More from Brooklyn Candle Studio
Brooklyn Candle Studio
Candle Of The Month Club Prepaid Subscription, 6 Months
$150.00Brooklyn Candle Studio