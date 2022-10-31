Amazon Australia

Cats Rule The Earth Tarot: 78-card Deck And Guidebook For The Feline-obsessed

$45.00 $39.87

Buy Now Review It

At Amazon Australia

This tarot deck and guidebook set is ideal for anyone seeking the knowledge and skills needed to learn the ancient art of tarot. Offering a fun clever take on the usual tarot deck, Cats Rule the Earth Tarot creatively reinvents the traditional cards with modern, quirky cat illustrations. Cats Rule the Earth Tarot goes deeper than simply presenting the meaning of each card-it equips the reader with a historical understanding of tarot, how to interpret and apply each card drawn and methods of conducting readings for yourself, friends, or family. From welcoming new beginnings with the Ace of Cups to facing a new guiding presence in your life with the Hierophant, each card you draw holds the power to reveal hidden truths and guide you through the unexpected events of daily life.