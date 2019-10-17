Need Supply

Cats: Photographs 1942-2018

Cats: Photographs 1942-2018, edited by Sarah Wrigley and Reuel Golden, leaps into the archives of Walter Chandoha, featuring colorful studio and environmental portraits, black-and-white street photography, images from vintage cat shows, tender pictures that combine his children with cats and more. This is a fitting tribute not just to these beguiling creatures but also to a remarkable photographer who passed away this year at the age of 98; and whose compassion can be felt in each and every frame. • Taschen • Hardcover • 296 pages • Full Color • ISBN 9783836573856