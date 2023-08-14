Charles and Keith

In an alluring brick-red hue, the Catena bucket bag is as sophisticated as it is classy. From the structured cylindrical construction that will never go out of style to its buttery smooth finish, this piece will add a touch of colour to all of your outfits without overwhelming them. For a statement-making finish, carry it with the chunky chain handle or keep things casual with the detachable shoulder strap.