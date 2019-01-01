Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Hair Accessories
Morgan Lane
Cat Mask
$110.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shopbop
Featured in 1 story
22 Gifts That Work For
Everyone
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
Jennifer Behr
Velvet Bow Barrette
$128.00
from
Jennifer Behr
BUY
Chanel
Black Hair Tie
$195.00
from
Designer Vault
BUY
Philip Treacy
Buntal Scroll And Swarovski Crystal-embellished Veiled Headpiece
$985.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
American Eagle Outfitters
Sequin Cat Ear Headband
$12.95
from
American Eagle Outfitters
BUY
More from Morgan Lane
Morgan Lane
Lanie Sleeping Mask Set
£78.81
from
Shopbop
BUY
Morgan Lane
Lanie Sleeping Mask Set
$98.00
from
Morgan Lane
BUY
Morgan Lane
Sleepy Cashmere Gift Set
$528.00
from
Morgan Lane
BUY
Morgan Lane
Tea Panty
$78.00
from
Morgan Lane
BUY
More from Hair Accessories
Scunci
Elite Scrunchie Set
$10.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Farrow
Emery Glitter Scrunchie
$16.00
$10.99
from
Need Supply
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Oversized Padded Headband
$16.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Prada
Nylon Headband
$240.00
from
Prada
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted