Ridley's

Cat Lovers 1,000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

C$24.98

Buy Now Review It

At Staples

1000 piece jigsaw puzzle in a gloss varnish finish, sold in card tube packaging. Jigsaw features cat illustrations and characteristics about each breed. Includes a poster guide, half the size of the puzzle. Recommended age 10+. Completed jigsaw fits a 22" x 28" frame (not included). Box dimensions: 12.1" x 4.6" x 4.6"