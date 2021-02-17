GuliriFei

Casual Knit Sweater

Long sleeves, turn-down collar, V neckline, single breasted button down, slim fit, short cropped length. Contrast color graffiti stripes printed, letters embroidery, elastic ribbed knitted cuffs and hemline design. Made of high quality cotton, soft, breathable, stretchy, skin-friendly, durable, comfortable to wear. Perfect pair with high waisted denim jeans, pants, leggings, shorts, sneakers to complete your style. Good for work, date night, casual, office, home, gathering, party, daily wear, travel, vacation, and so on. Specifications: Material: acrylic Pattern: print Sleeve length: long sleeve Neckline: turn-down collar Closure: button Color: apricot, wheat Size: S, M Size(cm) S Length: 46 Bust: 96 Sleeve: 60 Shoulder: 37 M Length: 47 Bust: 100 Sleeve: 61 Shoulder: 38 Size(inch) S Length: 18.11 Bust: 37.80 Sleeve: 23.62 Shoulder: 14.57 M Length: 18.50 Bust: 39.37 Sleeve: 24.02 Shoulder: 14.96 Note: 1.Light and monitor setting may cause slight color difference. 2.Please allow slight deviation as all dimensions are measured manually. The image is only for reference. Promise: If the product has any quality problems, please feel free to contact us, we will help you solve the problem as quickly as possible. Package Contents: 1 x cardigan