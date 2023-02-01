Le Creuset

Cast Iron Oval Casserole

$690.00

Product Details Traditional and very versatile Oval cast iron casserole for roasting joints of meat, poultry, casseroles and stews 4.7Lt / serving size 6-8 Superior enamel finish with improved durability and easier cleaning Larger handles Ergonomic Stainless Steel Knob Suitable for all cooktops including Induction Dishwasher safe (Hand Wash recommended) Lifetime limited warranty/li> Made in France Material And Composition: Cast Iron Style Number: 20836069