Figleaves London
Cast Away Stripe Fold Bikini Brief
£16.00
At Figleaves
With a soft fold over waistband this Figleaves Cast Away Stripe Fold bikini brief offers you versatility and coverage. In crisp stripes, this brief is effortlessly elegant. Fold Hand wash seperately Body Fabric: 80% Nylon 20% Elastane Lining: 78% Nylon 22% Elastane Exclusive Of Trims FIG-012625
Need a few alternatives?
More from Figleaves London
DETAILS
Figleaves London
Palawan Tropical Underwired Twist Bandeau Bikini Top
£40.00£16.00
fromFigleaves