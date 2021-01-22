Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Pixie Market
Cass Strapless Knit Top
$98.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Pixie Market
Need a few alternatives?
Ganni
Mixed Denim Vest
C$395.00
from
Ganni
BUY
Ganni
Washed Denim Top
C$375.00
from
Ganni
BUY
Ganni
Mixed Denim Vest
£215.00
from
Ganni
BUY
Ganni
Washed Denim Top
£205.00
from
Ganni
BUY
More from Pixie Market
Pixie Market
Knit Bolero And Dress Set
$148.00
from
Pixie Market
BUY
Pixie Market
Button Front Ribbed Sweater
$149.00
from
Pixie Market
BUY
Pixie Market
Cass Strapless Knit Top
$98.00
from
Pixie Market
BUY
Pixie Market
Powder Blue Kit Dress
£130.00
from
Pixie Market
BUY
More from Tops
NEOCOCO
Individuali-tee
$99.00
from
NEOCOCO
BUY
Madewell
Whisper Cotton Rib-crewneck Long-sleeve Tee
$32.00
$12.97
from
Madewell
BUY
Madewell
Silk Organza Puff-sleeve Wrap Top In Aster Portrait
$110.00
$29.97
from
Madewell
BUY
Zara
Satin Effect Blouse
£25.99
£7.99
from
Zara
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted