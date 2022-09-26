Casper

Essential Pillow For Sleeping, Standard

$45.00 $39.00

Outer Shell & Gusset: 100% Cotton Soft on the outside: Long silky fibers in the outer chambers create a light, plush feel Supportive on the inside: Short coated fibers in the inner chamber offer responsive support 3-Chamber pillow design for all sleep positions Suited for all sleepers Soft on the outside, supportive on the inside. The outer chambers are filled with long, silky fibers for a light, plush feel that helps lull you to sleep. Shorter fibers in the inner chamber offer responsive support that moves with you in any position. Designed to comfortably support all sleep positions! Visit Casper's website for full warranty details.