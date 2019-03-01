Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
A&R Cashmere
Cashmere Throw, Cobalt
$275.00
Buy Now
Review It
At One Kings Lane
The cashmere fiber of this throw strikes the perfect balance of sumptuous softness and lightweight warmth, while the extra-long fringe adds a chic, artisanal finish.
Featured in 1 story
The Colors That Will Be In Every Home This Spring
by
Cait Munro
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Zara Home
Fringed Mohair Throw
$189.00
from
Zara Home
BUY
DETAILS
Nordstrom At Home
Kennebunk Bliss Plush Throw
$39.50
$29.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Hearth & Hand with Magnolia
Reversible Throw Blanket - Blue Plaid
$39.99
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Ugg
Bliss Fuzzy Throw
$98.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Décor
DETAILS
Opalhouse
Zebra Woven Rug
$149.99
$134.99
from
Target.com
BUY
DETAILS
Lulu & Georgia
Lemon Wallpaper
$225.00
$112.00
from
Lulu & Georgia
BUY
DETAILS
Terrain
Geometric Outdoor Rug
$98.00
$69.95
from
Terrain
BUY
DETAILS
Paddywax
Cedarwood & Moss
$22.00
$18.70
from
Paddywax
BUY
More from Home
Home
All The Home Sales Worth Shopping This Week
If we could avoid ever paying full-price for another purchase, you bet your ass we would — which is exactly why we created a roundup solely devoted to
by
Elizabeth Buxton
College
Real College Students Share Their Dorm Room Storage Essentials
The typical college dorm room is cramped enough with just one person, but add in a roommate or two, and you've got to get pretty creative with storage and
by
Olivia Harrison
Home
Don't Miss This Direct-From-Dyson Sale On eBay
In addition to residing in a penthouse apartment with our Scottish fold kitten, an unlimited stash of luxury beauty products, and Noah Centineo, our dream
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted