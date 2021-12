Mott & Bow

Cashmere Oversized V-neck Willow

$149.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mott & Bow

The Willow is a lightweight, year-round sweater that feels airy, soft, and provides pill resistance. Knit from the highest quality grade. A cashmere yarn from Inner Mongolia Fabric Weight: Lightweight 9gg Fabric Composition: 100% Cashmere Need help? Email us help@mottandbow.com