Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Nadaam
Cashmere Cropped Pant
$185.00
$92.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Nadaam
Need a few alternatives?
Nike
Fleece Pants
$60.00
$44.97
from
Nike
BUY
Madewell
Vegan Leather Pull-on Paperbag Pants
$138.00
$39.99
from
Madewell
BUY
Athletic Works
Athleisure Core Knit Pant
$12.96
$3.00
from
Walmart
BUY
lululemon
Ready To Rulu Jogger 29"
$108.00
from
lululemon
BUY
More from Nadaam
Nadaam
Cashmere V-neck Pullover Sweater
$264.00
$60.00
from
Saks OFF 5TH
BUY
Nadaam
Cashmere Cargo Jogger
$195.00
$117.00
from
Nadaam
BUY
Nadaam
Cashmere Cropped Pant
$185.00
from
Nadaam
BUY
Nadaam
Cashmere Cropped Turtleneck
$135.00
$94.50
from
Nadaam
BUY
More from Pants
Nike
Fleece Pants
$60.00
$44.97
from
Nike
BUY
Madewell
Vegan Leather Pull-on Paperbag Pants
$138.00
$39.99
from
Madewell
BUY
Athletic Works
Athleisure Core Knit Pant
$12.96
$3.00
from
Walmart
BUY
lululemon
Ready To Rulu Jogger 29"
$108.00
from
lululemon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted