Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Skirts
Nordstrom Signature
Cashmere & Cotton Blend Knit Skirt
$199.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Need a few alternatives?
Nordstrom Signature
Cashmere & Cotton Blend Knit Skirt
BUY
$199.00
Nordstrom
Princess Highway
Heidi Check Skirt
BUY
$55.20
$88.00
Princess Highway
With Jean
Dylan Midi Skirt
BUY
£145.00
With Jean
Uniqlo
Side Pleated Narrow Skirt
BUY
$19.90
Uniqlo
More from Nordstrom Signature
Nordstrom Signature
Cashmere & Cotton Blend Knit Skirt
BUY
$199.00
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Signature
Wool & Cashmere Cable Knit Sweater
BUY
$249.00
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Signature
Cashmere Slouchy Beanie
BUY
$29.97
Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Signature
Cashmere Poncho
BUY
$499.00
Nordstrom
More from Skirts
Nordstrom Signature
Cashmere & Cotton Blend Knit Skirt
BUY
$199.00
Nordstrom
Princess Highway
Heidi Check Skirt
BUY
$55.20
$88.00
Princess Highway
With Jean
Dylan Midi Skirt
BUY
£145.00
With Jean
Uniqlo
Side Pleated Narrow Skirt
BUY
$19.90
Uniqlo
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted