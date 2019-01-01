Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Citizens of Humanity
Casey Cotton-twill Cargo Pants
$270.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Moda Operandi
Featured in 1 story
7 Denim Trends We've Predicted For 2019
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
American Eagle Outfitters
Splattered Boy Jean Crop Pant
$29.99
from
American Eagle Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Leanna Gingham Cropped Flare Pant
$59.00
$20.99
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Tall Crepe Peg Leg Trousers
$80.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
Addition Elle Love and Legend
Wide-leg Satin Pants
$78.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Citizens of Humanity
DETAILS
Citizens of Humanity
High-rise Full-length Trouser Jean
$238.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
DETAILS
Citizens of Humanity
Rocket High-rise Cropped Skinny Jeans
$218.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Citizens of Humanity
Flavie Trouser Jean
£238.00
from
Revolve
BUY
DETAILS
Citizens of Humanity
Bailey Frayed Denim Shorts
$250.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
More from Pants
DETAILS
FP Beach
Sundance Set
$128.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Stelen
Drawcord Pant
$68.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
We The Free
Mesa Cord Hiphugger Jeans
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Vince
Wide-leg Pleated Pull-on Pants
$295.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
More from Trends
Shoes
The Summer Of Big-Toe Shoes
I was a teenager when I got my first pair of flip flops. Up until then, flip flops were contraband material in my household, because according to my
by
Connie Wang
Shopping
2019 Is The Year Clogs Are Finally Going To Happen
It didn’t happen when Christopher Kane tried back in 2016, and it didn’t happen when Balenciaga tried again in 2017. But three tries make a trend, and
by
Carly Ostroff
Fashion
Down To Earth: Has 2019 Killed The Heel?
Once, in my early 20s, I had a panic attack so dramatic that my roommates decided to take me to the emergency room. While the others waited for the taxi
by
Lauren Bravo
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted