Sunday Citizen

Casablanca Throw

$160.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sunday Citizen

feels as good as it looks Soft-to-the-touch fabric in pretty, earthy colors contrasted with white creates a blanket that decorates and makes you feel oh so warm and delicious. bedding made softer Made with two layers of our signature snug fabric blend to keep you warm and super chill (metaphorically speaking). hypoallergenic easy on all skins double knit extra fluffy and cozy oversized so you never get cold feet thermoregulating keeps you body temp just right