Soho Home

Casa De Folklore Deep Plate

£75.00

Buy Now Review It

At Soho Home

This hand-painted deep plate is a testament to the heritage and skills of generations of Romanian artisans. Handmade from raw clay extracted from Ulmet Hil, it is decorated using an age-old Romanian painting technique for a distinctive finish. Incorporate the deep plate into your table setting to help preserve the stories and art of Romanian folklore. Please note, due to the handmade nature of each piece, variations in pattern and colour are to be expected. • Ceramic deep plate • Raw clay extracted from Ulmet Hil • Hand-painted design • Traditional Romanian pattern and painting technique • Made in Romania • Each piece is entirely unique, so patterns will vary