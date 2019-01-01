Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Scarves
Carven
Scarf
$255.23
Buy Now
Review It
At Colette
--
Featured in 1 story
Neck Warmers, On A Scale Of Toasty To Toastiest
by
Ellen Hoffman
Need a few alternatives?
Urban Outfitters
Sophia Cozy Nubby Oblong Scarf
$34.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Wilfred
The Classic Wool Scarf
$88.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
Gucci
Loved Sequined Silk & Cashmere Scarf
$635.00
$444.50
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
Moncler
Fur Neck Warmer
$785.00
from
Orchard Mile
BUY
More from Carven
Carven
Forest Green Cargo Jacket
$790.00
$115.00
from
Rent The Runway
BUY
Carven
Colour Block Sneakers
$486.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
Carven
Striped Cotton Pullover
$290.00
$94.97
from
Saks OFF 5TH
BUY
Carven
Plaid Skirt With Wool
$225.00
from
Stylebop
BUY
More from Scarves
Anthropologie
Mollie Cape Scarf
$48.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
& Other Stories
Cashmere Turtleneck Snood
$69.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Wander
Large Wool Scarf
$9.99
$8.49
from
Amazon
BUY
Loewe
Printed Silk Twill Scarf
£450.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
These Are The Shoes R29 Readers Trek Through TSA In
As far as strong personal preferences go, shoes and travel take the opinion cake. Our feet carry us through life, so it's only natural that we hold their
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
This Is What Refinery29 Readers Wear When They Fly
We asked and you answered: after a month of polling, we've finally digested all 180+ travel ensemble submissions from enthusiastic (and wanderlusty)
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted