Carvapet

Carvapet Shaggy Soft Faux Sheepskin Fur Area Rug

$114.89 $91.91

Buy Now Review It

ADD STYLE TO ANY ROOM: Ideal as your favorite living room carpet and area rug beside the bed. A must have accent in your home. SIZE: Approx. 60 in. x 84 in. On the fur size, 2.5-Inch-thick pile, reduce footsteps effectively and idea for use in nursery. MATERIAL: Front side: Artificial Animal Wool; Back side: Soft Ivory Suede backing looks like brushed leather. Give your home a touch of luxury. SUPERSOFT AND SHAGGY: Fuzzy and soothing to promote sleep while providing exceptional comfort. Warm and soft for kids to play games on it. A GOOD GIFT IDEA: Makes a great house warming gift as well as a baby shower gift.