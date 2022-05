Mejuri

Cartilage Pavé Diamond Mini Hoop

$275.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mejuri

One of our lightest hoops now designed to wear on your helix, with a hinge clasp that makes it easy to put on and wear. Handcrafted in 14k solid gold with a pavé diamond setting. Sold individually. - Diameter: 10 mm. - Thickness: 18 gauge or 1 mm. - Total carat weight: 0.05 ct.