Monos

Carry-on Plus

$319.00 $239.00

Buy Now Review It

At Monos

Those who want some extra room will appreciate the Monos Carry-On Plus, the bigger sibling of our award-winning Carry-On. Designed to fit in the luggage sizers and overhead bins of major US airlines (but may need to be checked on smaller planes). Outfitted with an unbreakable polycarbonate shell, an ultra-sturdy telescopic handle, whisper-quiet wheels, vegan leather details, and all-premium materials. Nests inside any of our Check-In sizes for easy storage.