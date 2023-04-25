July

Carry All Weekender

$295.00

At July

Two ways to carry so you’re always comfortable: handle palm carry, and adjustable shoulder strap. Water-resistant. Soft leather carry handles. Detachable dual adjustment shoulder strap with cushioned discrete leather padding. Front access zip pocket with two internal compartments. Internal dividers and zipped pockets for documents, tablets, and small items. 16” laptop padded sleeve private compartment secured with a press stud tab. An internal key hook for secure and easy key access. Gunmetal external D-rings for additional attachments. 28 litre capacity. 46 x 21 x 29 cm 1kg Weighted 420D twill nylon fabric. Gunmetal zips and D-ring hardware. Premium leather handles and trims.