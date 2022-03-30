Dakota501

Carpenter Pant

The Dakota501 Carpenter Drill Pant is relaxed wide leg fit with oversized rear pockets and heavy stitch detail. Looks great worn low and slouchy but can also be worn high waisted with a belt. Great worn casually or styled up to take you out at night. Length: Inside Leg 80cm, Front Rise: 29cm, Leg Opening: 22cm (size AU 6) Our Model is 175cm (5.9") tall, with a 82cm (32.3) bust, 63 cm (24.8") waist and 91 cm (35.8") hips. - Medium weight drill fabric- Pink contrast stitch detail- Large pocket details- Side hammer loop- Relaxed wide leg- Extra long leg designed to be worn slouched over shoes- Dakota501 rubber back patch Gentle machine wash, can tumble dry, warm iron 100% Cotton