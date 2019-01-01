Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
CAROLS DAUGHTER
Carols Daughter Hair Milk Cream-to-serum Lotion
£12.99
Buy Now
Review It
At eBay
Carols Daughter Hair Milk Cream-to-Serum Lotion.
Need a few alternatives?
It's a 10
Miracle Leave-in Conditioner Spray Product
$18.99
from
it's a 10 haircare
BUY
Briogeo
Curl Charisma Chia & Flax Seed Oil Coil Custard
$26.00
from
DermStore
BUY
Oribe
Styling Butter Curl Enhancing Crème
$46.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Joico
Defy Damage Protective Shield
$20.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
More from CAROLS DAUGHTER
CAROLS DAUGHTER
Mirabelle Plum Leave-in Conditioner
C$20.00
C$18.55
from
houseofbeautyworld.com
BUY
CAROLS DAUGHTER
Carols Daughter - Hair Milk Cream-to-serum Lotion
£12.99
from
eBay
BUY
More from Hair Care
Ouai
Scalp & Body Scrub
$38.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Oribe
Dry Styling Collection
$75.00
from
DermStore
BUY
promoted
Mielle Organics
Babassu & Mint Deep Conditioner
$13.99
from
Target
BUY
promoted
Mielle Organics
Rosemary Mint Strengthening Shampoo
$9.99
from
Target
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted