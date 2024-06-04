Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Swimwear
Leslie Amon
Carmen One-shoulder Ruffled Bikini
$232.00
$140.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Need a few alternatives?
Oseree
Paillettes Crossed Bikini
BUY
$267.00
Revolve
Villa Fresca
Vista Bikini Top
BUY
$61.00
Villa Fresca
Villa Fresca
Lucia Bikini Top
BUY
$79.00
Villa Fresca
Villa Fresca
Sofia Bikini Top
BUY
$72.00
Villa Fresca
More from Leslie Amon
Leslie Amon
Sol Cutout Fringed Stretch-jersey Halterneck Midi Dress
BUY
$315.00
Net-A-Porter
Leslie Amon
Sol Cutout Fringed Midi Dress
BUY
£285.00
Net-A-Porter
Leslie Amon
Momo V-neck Swimsuit
BUY
$98.00
$196.00
Farfetch
Leslie Amon
Coco Crystal-embellished Swimsuit
BUY
£205.00
MatchesFashion.com
More from Swimwear
Oceanus
Anise White Scoop Back Swimsuit
BUY
$239.00
Oceanus
Lands' End
Tummy Control Cap Sleeve High-neck One Piece Swimsuit
BUY
$68.97
$114.95
Target
Same Los Angeles
Double Layer One Piece
BUY
$210.00
Same Los Angeles
Hunza G
Denise Frill Swim Metallic Crinkle One Piece
BUY
$245.00
Shopbop
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted