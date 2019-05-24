Search
Products fromShopClothingSkirts
Rachel Antonoff

Carlotta Split Midi Skirt

$188.00$141.00
At Azalea
Carlotta Split Midi Skirt. Made from a soft denim that has just enough stretch to really improve your day. Featuring a soft yellow pencil midi skirt with a slit at front, exposed button fly, and fitted silhouette.
Featured in 1 story
The Best Memorial Day Sales: A Real-Time Report
by Emily Ruane