Products from
Shop
Clothing
Skirts
Rachel Antonoff
Carlotta Split Midi Skirt
$188.00
$141.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Azalea
Carlotta Split Midi Skirt. Made from a soft denim that has just enough stretch to really improve your day. Featuring a soft yellow pencil midi skirt with a slit at front, exposed button fly, and fitted silhouette.
Featured in 1 story
The Best Memorial Day Sales: A Real-Time Report
by
Emily Ruane
