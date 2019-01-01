Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Adam Selman
Carlotta Dress
$595.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shopbop
Featured in 1 story
Your A-To-Z Guide To Fall's Best Fashion Trends
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Free People
Tatiana Sexy Back Mini Dress
$78.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Pinstripe Dress
$55.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
Vince
Sleeveless Suede Dres
$895.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS
Gingham Smock Dress With Shirring Detail
$67.00
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Adam Selman
DETAILS
Adam Selman
Crew Neck Maxi Dress
$375.00
from
11 Honore
BUY
DETAILS
Adam Selman
T Minidress
$195.00
from
11 Honore
BUY
DETAILS
Adam Selman
Crystal Slip Dress
£803.10
from
Opening Ceremony
BUY
DETAILS
Adam Selman
Gingham Sheer Tulle Pant
$595.00
$268.00
from
Opening Ceremony
BUY
More from Dresses
DETAILS
Lost + Wander
Weekend Getaway Midi Dress
$108.00
$32.00
from
Verishop
BUY
DETAILS
Free People
Coronado Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
V-neck A-line Dress
$99.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Dobby Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress
$69.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Trends
Shoes
The Summer Of Big-Toe Shoes
I was a teenager when I got my first pair of flip flops. Up until then, flip flops were contraband material in my household, because according to my
by
Connie Wang
Shopping
2019 Is The Year Clogs Are Finally Going To Happen
It didn’t happen when Christopher Kane tried back in 2016, and it didn’t happen when Balenciaga tried again in 2017. But three tries make a trend, and
by
Carly Ostroff
Fashion
Down To Earth: Has 2019 Killed The Heel?
Once, in my early 20s, I had a panic attack so dramatic that my roommates decided to take me to the emergency room. While the others waited for the taxi
by
Lauren Bravo
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted