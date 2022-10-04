Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Jeans
Kut From The Kloth
Carlo Skinny Ankle Jeans
$94.00
$44.97
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom Rack
Figure-hugging, skinny ankle jeans are the closet essential to instantly pull together any look.
Need a few alternatives?
Zara
Cargo Jeans With Belt
BUY
$99.95
Zara
JGR & STN
Christina Cargo Pants
BUY
$139.95
The Iconic
Frankie Shop
Kai High-rise Wide-leg Jeans
BUY
$302.92
Net-A-Porter
7 For All Mankind
Dojo Flare Jeans
BUY
$89.99
$209.00
Saks OFF 5TH
More from Kut From The Kloth
Kut From The Kloth
Rachael Fab Ab High Waist Raw Hem Jeans
BUY
$65.99
$99.00
Nordstrom
Kut From The Kloth
Rachael Fab Ab High Waist Raw Hem Mom Jeans
BUY
$89.00
Nordstrom
Kut From The Kloth
Katy Rolled Hem Boyfriend Jeans
BUY
$44.97
$99.00
Nordstrom Rack
Kut From The Kloth
Katy Rolled Hem Boyfriend Jeans
BUY
$44.97
$99.00
Nordstrom Rack
More from Jeans
Zara
Cargo Jeans With Belt
BUY
$99.95
Zara
JGR & STN
Christina Cargo Pants
BUY
$139.95
The Iconic
Frankie Shop
Kai High-rise Wide-leg Jeans
BUY
$302.92
Net-A-Porter
7 For All Mankind
Dojo Flare Jeans
BUY
$89.99
$209.00
Saks OFF 5TH
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted