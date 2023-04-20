Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Heels
Charles & Keith
Carlisle Checkered Platform Mary Janes
$106.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Charles & Keith
Need a few alternatives?
Charles & Keith
Carlisle Checkered Platform Mary Janes
BUY
$106.00
Charles & Keith
Schutz
Magdalena Casual Wedge
BUY
$158.00
Revolve
Reformation
Maize Platform Sandal
BUY
$278.00
Reformation
Chinese Laundry
Avianna Heels
BUY
$63.65
$69.95
Zappos
More from Charles & Keith
Charles & Keith
Blythe Leather & Satin Bead-embellished Sneakers - White
BUY
$83.00
Charles & Keith
Charles & Keith
Astrid Ruched Platform Loafers
BUY
$39.00
$66.00
Charles & Keith
Charles & Keith
Nadine Gladiator Platform Sandals
BUY
£85.00
Charles & Keith
Charles & Keith
Tie-around Canvas Ballerina Flats
BUY
$53.00
Charles & Keith
More from Heels
Charles & Keith
Carlisle Checkered Platform Mary Janes
BUY
$106.00
Charles & Keith
Schutz
Magdalena Casual Wedge
BUY
$158.00
Revolve
Reformation
Maize Platform Sandal
BUY
$278.00
Reformation
Chinese Laundry
Avianna Heels
BUY
$63.65
$69.95
Zappos
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted