Wade Logan
Carlana 19.5” H Upholstered Beech Arm Chair (set Of 2)
$368.00$203.99
At Wayfair
Your search for the perfect slip dress is over. Live your summer fantasy in the Christine Cowl Neck Dress. Its bias fit accentuates your stunning silhouette, draping a symphony of technicolor perfectly across your curves. Be transformed into a vision of auric rainbow decadence. With its lightweight silky touch, full length sleeve and mid-calf length, you’ll leave everyone who catches a glimpse of you mesmerised.