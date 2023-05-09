Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Castañer
Carina Ankle Tie Espadrille Wedge Sandals
$140.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Bloomingdale's
Need a few alternatives?
Reiss
Daisy Strappy Wedge Heels
BUY
£168.00
Reiss
Charles & Keith
Nadine Strappy Platform Sandals - Orange
BUY
£79.00
Charles & Keith
Dr Martens
Nartilla Milled Nappa Leather Gladiator Sandals
BUY
£89.00
DR MARTENS
Dolce Vita
Women's Gemini Strappy Wedge Sandals
BUY
£106.00
Macy's
More from Castañer
Castañer
Carina Mid Espadrilles
BUY
$150.00
Shopbop
Castañer
Pasha Satin Espadrille Sandals
BUY
£36.00
£120.00
The Outnet
Castañer
Castañer Slip-on Denim Espadrilles
BUY
$131.00
Farfetch
Castañer
Zuchi Raffia Platform Espadrille Slides
BUY
£150.00
Net-A-Porter
More from Sandals
Coachtopia
Strappy Sandal
BUY
$155.00
Coach
Reiss
Daisy Strappy Wedge Heels
BUY
£168.00
Reiss
Charles & Keith
Nadine Strappy Platform Sandals - Orange
BUY
£79.00
Charles & Keith
Dr Martens
Nartilla Milled Nappa Leather Gladiator Sandals
BUY
£89.00
DR MARTENS
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted