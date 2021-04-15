Jeff Wan

Card Case

$115.00

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

This simple yet functional card holder in smooth leather helps organize all your cards in three slots and fits easily in your pocket. Material- Leather Mini size bag- 4" W x 2.5" H Three credit card slots Weight- 0.5 lbs This item purchased online must be returned to the vendor by mail only. This item cannot be returned to Macy's stores. Wipe Clean Made in USA Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 12098220