Ray-Ban

Caravan Square Sunglasses

$178.00 $124.60

Metal Frames Made in USA or Imported Metal frame Crystal lens Non-Polarized UV Protection Coating coating Lens width: 58 millimeters Originally launched in 1957, Ray-Ban RB3136 Caravan Sunglasses are a streamlined alternative to the classic aviator sunglasses . The Ray-Ban signature logo is displayed on the nose pads and lenses. The Caravan sunglasses feature square lenses and frame, as opposed to the Aviator's teardrop lens shape. The RB3119 Caravan square sunglasses are available in a variety of frame colors, including gold and gunmetal, and a variety of lens colors and treatments. To protect your eyes from harmful UV rays, these sunglasses include lenses that are coated with 100% UV protection. They are also prescription ready. Ray-Ban is the world's most iconic eyewear brand and is a global leader in its sector. Every model in the Ray-Ban collection is the product of meticulous, original styling that translates the best of the latest fashion trends into an ever-contemporary look for millions of Ray-Ban wearers around the world. From the early Aviator style that emerged in 1937 to the introduction of the classic Wayfarer in 1952, Ray-Ban is a brand that embodies America and adventure, great cities and wide-open spaces, heroism, individuality, and authenticity. Starting with a silver screen debut in 1961, Ray-Ban sunglasses have appeared throughout hundreds of films and have been a favorite on the Hollywood scene for years, both on and off the screen. With timeless and imaginative styles, Ray-Ban consistently blends high-tech design, lenses, and materials. The collection remains true to its classic heritage while continuously evolving to meet today's fashion demands.