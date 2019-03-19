Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Bed & Bath
The Hollywood Silk Solution
Caramel — Pillowcase
$45.00
Buy Now
Review It
At The Hollywood Silk Solution
Sleeping on a silk pillowcase has long been recommended by celebrity hair stylists, dermatologists and beauty experts. 1 x pillowcase | topside 100% silk | underside 100% Cotton.
Featured in 1 story
Yes, All Your Pillowcases Should Be Silk
by
Thatiana Diaz
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Locust Dyed-stripe Duvet Cover
$79.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Haptic Lab
Constellation Quilt
$279.00
from
Haptic Lab
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Cat Nap Pillowcase Set
$29.00
$21.75
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Dormify
Dormify Hampton Stripe Standard Sham
$19.00
$16.00
from
Dormify
BUY
More from Bed & Bath
DETAILS
Wayfair
Down Alternative Comforter
$159.90
$15.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
DETAILS
H&M Home
Jacquard-weave Duvet Cover
$99.00
$29.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Skye Crushed Velvet Comforter
$219.00
$189.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Linum Home Textiles
Sinemis Terry 6-piece Towel Set - Dark Grey
$108.50
$32.55
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
More from Hair
Hair
This Is The Perfect Way To Embrace 2019's Breakout Hair Color
When red surfaced as the breakout hair-color trend of 2019 in Hollywood, we weren't so sure it would be a hit with the rest of the population. But with
by
Megan Decker
Paid Content
Watch One Woman Transform Her Bleach-Damaged Curls To Vivacious Red
We're all aware of the damage bleach can wreck on our hair — but how do we reconcile that with our desire to constantly be switching up our look?
by
Us
Beauty
Hitting The Pool This Weekend? Here's How To Stop Your Braid...
Nine times out of 10, getting your hair braided is an investment of time and money, so you want 'em to last for as long as possible. For braids done with
by
aimee simeon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted