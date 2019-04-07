Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Minted
Captioned Heart Snapshot Mix Photo Art + Frame
$212.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Minted
About the work Frame Size25.3" x 25.3"Image Size20" x 20"Framed Weight3.7 lbsPrintingDeluxe Pigment InkHARDWARELearn more about our hanging hardware.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Madesquare
Classic Photos
$0.30
from
MADESQUARE
BUY
DETAILS
Helen Jessica Indries
Minimalist Modern Print Digital Art
$10.00
from
Etsy
BUY
DETAILS
Etsy
Vintage Mayflower Ship Model - Detailed Mayflower Ship With Wood Base - Vinta...
$32.00
from
Etsy
BUY
DETAILS
B Zippy
Medium Egg Vase
$115.00
from
B Zippy
BUY
More from Minted
DETAILS
Minted
Your Vows As A Foil Art Print
$115.00
from
Minted
BUY
DETAILS
Minted
Modern Couple Personalized Stationary (25-ct)
$50.00
from
Minted
BUY
DETAILS
Minted
We Do This Every Year Classroom Valentine's Cards (25)
$20.00
from
Minted
BUY
DETAILS
Minted
Dig You Foil Valentine Cards (25)
$25.00
from
Minted
BUY
More from Décor
DETAILS
Opalhouse
Zebra Woven Rug
$149.99
$134.99
from
Target.com
BUY
DETAILS
Lulu & Georgia
Lemon Wallpaper
$225.00
$112.00
from
Lulu & Georgia
BUY
DETAILS
Terrain
Geometric Outdoor Rug
$98.00
$69.95
from
Terrain
BUY
DETAILS
Paddywax
Cedarwood & Moss
$22.00
$18.70
from
Paddywax
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted