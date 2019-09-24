Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Captain Fawcett
Beard Oil
$56.00
Buy Now
Review It
At West Coast Shaving
Featured in 1 story
Beauty Secrets From Male Models
by
Phillip Picardi
Need a few alternatives?
IKG
Sunday Funday Texture Foam
$29.00
from
Sephora
BUY
M&J Trimming
2 7/8" (72mm) Velvet Ribbon
$5.98
from
M&J Trimming
BUY
Cantu
Cantu Coconut Curling Cream
$5.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Oribe
Shampoo For Beautiful Color
$44.00
from
Oribe
BUY
More from Captain Fawcett
Captain Fawcett
Moustache Wax
$16.00
from
West Coast Shaving
BUY
More from Hair Care
R+Co
Balloon Dry Volume Spray
$32.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Carol's Daughter
Black Vanilla Moisture And Shine Pure Hair Oil
$10.00
from
Target
BUY
Living Proof
Full Thickening Mousse
$28.00
from
Living Proof
BUY
IGK
Igk Down & Out Dirty Spray
$29.00
$10.00
from
IGK
BUY
More from Celebs & Influencers
Halloween
The Eternally-Cool '70s Hairstyles We Still Can't Get E...
It’s been almost four decades since the defining ’70s hotspot Studio 54 closed its doors with a final blowout party in February 1980. The fête marked
by
Us
Hair
Bobs, Braids, & Bangs: A Look Back At Beyoncé's
Bes...
We've lost count of the number of gifts Beyoncé has given us throughout her 20-something-year career. We've gotten an epic catalogue of Beyoncé bops for
by
aimee simeon
Celebrity Beauty
How Harper Watters Found Power In Lipstick & Heels
You might not be familiar with the name Harper Watters, but you've probably seen one of his viral videos. Maybe the one where the professional ballet
by
Thatiana Diaz
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted