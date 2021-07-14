Nebula

Remarkable Clarity and Contrast: DLP's advanced IntelliBright algorithms deliver a remarkably bright 100 ANSI-lumen image. (Recommended for use in dimmer environments.) 360° Speaker: Equipped with a powerful omnidirectional speaker, this mini projector pumps out sound all around. Home Entertainment: Enjoy your favorite movies, TV shows, and more up to 100 inches big anywhere in your home thanks to Capsule’s soda can-sized design. Android 7.1: Run streaming and media apps flawlessly. Seamlessly display content from Netflix, Youtube, and more on your mini projector for endless entertainment. NOTE: Copyrighted content from Hulu, Netflix, and similar services CAN NOT be mirrored or screencast. Download and use the apps directly through Capsule portable projector to view copyrighted content from these providers. Chromecast is not supported. Model Number: D4111 Color: Black NOTE: *Copyrighted content from Hulu, Netflix, and similar services CAN NOT be mirrored or screencast. Download and use the apps directly through Capsule to view copyrighted content from these providers. **Chromecast is not supported. Size Height: 4.72 in/120 mm Diameter: 2.67 in/68 mm Weight: 16.6 oz/470 g Display Display Technology: 0.2 in DLP Native Resolution: 854x480 Brightness: 100 ANSI lumens Lamp Life: 30, 000 hrs Aspect Ratio: 16: 9 Throw Ratio: 100 in @3.08 m; 80 in @2.46 m; 60 in @1.73 m; 40 in @1.15 m Offset: 100% Focus Adjustment: Manual Projection Mode: Front/Rear/Front Ceiling/Rear Ceiling Keystone Correction: Auto (vertical ±40°)Manual (horizontal ±10°) Interface HDMI: HDMI 1.4 up to 1080p input Micro USB: Charging & Data Storage/Connection via USB OTG Control Physical Buttons: Power/Volume/Mode Switch IR Remote: D-pad Mode/ Mouse Mode BT Remote App: Android & iOS Hardware CPU: Quad Core A7 Smartphone Chipset GPU: Adreno 304 RAM: 1GB DDR ROM: 8GB eMMC Battery: 5200mAh / 3.85V Speaker: 5W Wi-Fi: 802.11a / b / g / n Dual Frequency 2.4 / 5GHz Bluetooth: BT4.0 Dual Mode / A2DP Fan: <30dB Software OS: Android 7.1 Working Modes: Projector Mode, Bluetooth Speaker Mode OTA: Supported App Store: Supported Movie Playtime: 4 hrs in Battery Mode Music Playtime: 30 hrs in Bluetooth Speaker Mode Charging Time: 2.5 hrs with Quick Charge 2.0 9V2A Audio Formats: MPEG-4 AAC, MPEG-4 HE AAC, MPEG-4 HE, AACv2, AAC ELD, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, FLAC, MP3, MIDI, Vorbis, PCM/WAVE, Opus Video Formats: H.264 BP/MP/HP–up to 1080p MPEG-4 SP/ASP–up to 1080p DivX 4x/5x/6x –up to 1080p H.263 P0–WVGA VP8–1080p What's In The Box Nebula Capsule, power adapter, quick start guide, USB Cable, remote, 12-month warranty, and our friendly customer service.