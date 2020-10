Capris

$45.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nike

The Nike Sportswear Capris elevate your wardrobe with gym style and a soft, comfortable fit. The lightweight cotton-poly blend is made with at least 75% sustainable material. This product is made with at least 75% sustainable materials, using a blend of recycled polyester and organic cotton fabrics. The blend is at least 10% recycled fabric or at least 10% organic cotton fabric.