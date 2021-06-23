Koio

The Capri in ‘Pride’ is a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community. Handcrafted from smooth Italian leather and set on a durable rubber sole, it comes with three sets of VELCRO®-fastening heel patches featuring the letters ‘FAM’ and ‘ILY’—attach a matching pair, mix and match two different ones, or remove them entirely to reveal an embroidered logo: Two embroidered wool-terry patches printed with the colors of the Pride flag Two embroidered wool-terry patches in pink—a nod to the ‘Pink Triangle,’ which was reclaimed as an emblem for gay pride in the ‘70s, and has since become a symbol of the LGBTQ+ rights movement and the ACT UP campaign to end the AIDs crisis Two debossed patches that are coated with an iridescent finish, so they glimmer with every color of the rainbow as you move Koio will donate 10% of revenues from the Capri Pride to the Ali Forney Center. This New York-based non-profit is devoted to protecting LGBTQ+ youth from the dangers of homelessness, while uplifting them with the tools they need to thrive on their own. We are fully aware that the U.S. shoe sizing scheme is not inclusive, and we're not happy about it. We want to help everyone find a Koio size—just email us at hello@koio.co for support!