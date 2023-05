Capezio | Free People

Capezio 24″ Leg Warmers

$27.54

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 79716015; Color Code: 004 Add some texture with these fuzzy crew-length leg warmers from Capezio. Fit: Mid-calf length Features: Plush fuzzy fabrication, hidden elastic, stretchy fit, slouchy design, 24 in. rise Why We <3 It: These leg warmers are good for the studio and beyond, perfect for layering with your favorite boots and sneakers.