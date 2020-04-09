VenusCelia

Canvas Lace Up Sneaker

$16.99

Buy Now Review It

Fabric-and-synthetic Rubber sole Vintage basic edition shoes Classic design in breathable plimsolls Padded insole for added comfort at your walking Durable canvas upper construction with double stitches all around Suitable for occasion: casual, exercise, everyday, sports, tennis, workout, etc VenusCelia designs and engineers footwear specifically to away from the accord with human body engineering, cooperate womens walking posture. With the keep fixed arches, landing on more smoothly. Five reasons, you have to love it. Breathable! Convenient! exquisite! Comfortable! Wear-resisting! Before you buy this shoes, please measure your feet long. With these easy to slip on and slip off sneakers, you are ready to run out and do exercise. They are a great new way to have the enjoyment of the fresh air on your feet that sandals provide all with the ease and sturdiness of a traditional tennis shoe. These shoes offer great support and are a fantastic alternative to lace up shoes for warmer weather. The durable soles and flexibility of elastic provide hours and hours of comfort for you!