Cantu

Cantu Smooth Thick Hair Edge Brush – 1ct

$5.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Get the sleek edge look with specially made tools! Protect your edges when making your look pop! The Cantu Smooth Thick Hair Edge Brush is the edge smoothing trick! This boar smoothing brush is designed with longer bristles to reach farther into hair for a smoother finish. Designed for thick, curly, coily hair and made with natural boar bristles that distribute your natural oils across strands for an enhanced shine. Perfect for updos and sleek ponytails. Brush hair with downward strokes from root to tip. Repeat for extra smooth results. Tip: Use with Cantu's Leave-In Smoothing Lotion.