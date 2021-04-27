ModCloth

Can’t Slow My Roll Shirt Dress

$89.00 $66.00

Buy Now Review It

Item No. 175138 You’re going to want to live in this ultra-versatile, vintage-inspired cream-hued shirt dress from our ModCloth namesake label. With a smart point collar and full button-front closure, this knee-length sleeveless dress boasts pastel-hued rainbow stripes all over and is great for keeping cool while looking minimally chic at work or at play. The oversized buttons add retro-fab flair while the removable sash tie-belt at the waist highlights the waist without compromising its timelessly flattering A-line silhouette, and the handy side pockets at the hips are always a huge bonus. Made from a lightweight, breathable linen-viscose blend, this midi dress is definitely a spring and summer must-have. Shell: 96% Cotton, 2% Polyester, 2% Spandex. Pocket lining: 100% Cotton. Machine wash. Fabric provides stretch. Side pockets. Unlined. Semi-sheer. Front button closure. Removable sash. Imported Item Measurements - in inches size Length S 40.5 1X 42.5