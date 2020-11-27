Canon

Canon – Eos Rp Mirrorless Camera

$1399.99 $999.99

The EOS RP and RF24-105mm F4-7.1 IS STM lens kit is a compact and lightweight RF-series kit that offers a versatile zoom range, capturing different subjects with ease. For macro enthusiasts, the EOS RP and RF24-105mm F4-7.1 IS STM lens kit is particularly advantageous, offering an impressive maximum magnification of 0.5x using Center Macro Focus - helping you snap photos from as close as one inch away. Your images and videos will remain clear and steady, too, thanks to a leadscrew-type STM motor that enables smooth autofocusing and optical image stabilization with up to five stops of shake correction. And, with a control ring that allows for quick setting changes, including shutter speed and aperture, the EOS RP and RF24-105mm F4-7.1 IS STM lens kit puts quality, convenience, and control in your hands, making it perfect duo for everyday use.