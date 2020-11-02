Milk Bar

Candy Bar Snap Tin

$30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Milk Bar

Details Once upon a time, there was a Milk Bar creation called Candy Bar Pie. It was chocolatey, it was caramel-ly, it was pretzel-y, it was peanut-buttery, and it was very, very tasty — and now, we've brought it back in the form of a Snap. What's inside: a crisp chocolate cookie topped with peanut butter caramel and salty mini pretzels, all dunked in milk chocolate. 6 Ct. Tin contains 6 individually wrapped snaps. 12 Ct. Tin contains 12 individually wrapped snaps.