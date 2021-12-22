United States
Apotheke
Candle & Diffuser Set
$90.00$54.00
At Nordstrom
What it is: This set that pairs a soy-blend candle with a reed diffuser is designed to fill any space with a lasting, beautiful fragrance. Set includes: - Charcoal Candle (11 oz.) - Diffuser (6.7 oz.) Charcoal: Cedarwood and sandalwood combined with notes of smokey amber and oud. White Vetiver: Cashmere, eucalyptus and lilac are entwined with earthy vetiver, sandalwood, amber and cedarwood. Candle: soy-wax blend/cotton wick/fragrance; diffuser: bamboo reeds/fragrance