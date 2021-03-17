City Chic

Cancun Underwire One-piece

$89.00

Buy Now Review It

At Dia and Co

Front cutouts and a plunging neckline give this halter one-piece a bombshell vibe. It features low-cut leg openings and full rear coverage for some old-school flourishes, plus a padded underwire bust for maximum support and shaping. Adjustable straps and a back buckle closure add practical, classic finishing touches. You'll feel like a total knockout in this plus-size one-piece from our extended size swimwear collection. Multi-Straps Has underwire