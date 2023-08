The Row

Canal Satin Sandals

$760.00 $456.00

Buy Now Review It

At mytheresa

product details The Canal sandals from The Row prove the power of refined, simplistic design. The timeless slip-on silhouette is made from luxurious red satin uppers with lightly padded insoles. Lining: fabric Sole: fabric insole, rubber sole Toe shape: round open toe Upper: fabric comes with dust bag comes with a box Made in Italy Item number: P00665641